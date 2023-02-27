Manchester United lift English League Cup after beating Newcastle United 

By Emmanuel Afonne

Manchester United on Sunday produced a superlative performance to defeat Newcastle United 2-0 in the League Cup (Carabao Cup) final match at the Wembley Stadium.

The defeat dashed the hopes of Newcastle United to claim a first domestic trophy for nearly 70 years.

A header by Casemiro followed by an own goal by Sven Botman late in the first half silenced the hordes of Newcastle United fans.

They had flocked to the capital city full of optimism, but Manchester United went on to lift the trophy for a sixth time with relative ease.

Much of the build-up was about Newcastle United’s first appearance in a major final since 1999.

There has been an uptick in their fortunes instigated by Eddie Howe since a 2021 Saudi Arabia-led takeover.

But Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United side are now back on track after their last trophy —— the Europa League, under Jose Mourinho in 2017.

This is however the team’s longest wait for silverware since 1983.

Bruno Fernandes, who was denied a third goal in stoppage time, said: “It has been an amazing period, first trophy of the season, but we want more. It is not enough for this club, we want more and we need more because our standards demand more.

“For me it was about winning trophies and finally we did it. I am satisfied, but I want more. I want much more.”

Newcastle United were stunned when Brazilian Casemiro met a superb Luke Shaw free-kick in the 33rd minute to head past Loris Karius.

The goal was allowed to stand after a VAR check for offside.

Six minutes later, Newcastle United were left totally deflated when the in-form Marcus Rashford was played in down the left and his shot deflected over a helpless Karius.

It initially appeared to be his 17th goal since the World Cup, but it was later credited to the unfortunate Botman.

Kicking towards their fans in the second half, Newcastle United roused themselves into action and pinned a leggy-looking Manchester United back at times.

But they rarely looked like scoring.

Newcastle United’s fans, who had created a sea of black and white with give-away plastic flags at the stadium’s west side during the closing minutes, left the stadium before the presentation.

The Tyneside club has now lost each of their last nine matches at Wembley, a run that began in the 1974 FA Cup final.

Manchester United, who beat FC Barcelona midweek to reach the last-16 of the Europa League and are still in contention in the English Premier League title race, were not at their best.

But they managed the game expertly once they got in front of goal.

Newcastle United were full of energy in the early part of the game, with Allan Saint-Maximin looking dangerous whenever he got the ball.

But the team’s lack of goals in recent months made them look so ordinary.

“No complaints with how we played, obviously the scoreline does not say that, and that is where football can be cruel.

“I’m sorry we couldn’t deliver for the fans today,” Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe said.(Reuters/NAN)