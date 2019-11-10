Manchester United earn 3-1 win over Brighton

Manchester United climbed back into the top half of the Premier League table on Sunday, with a 3-1 home win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Goals from Andreas Pereira and Marcus Rashford and an own goal from Davy Propper gave the home side an assured win.

United climbed to seventh place on 16 points from 12 games after stretching their unbeaten home run against the Seagulls to 12 matches in all competitions.

Brighton slipped to 11th place on 15 points.

Pereira fired United ahead in the 17th minute with a fortuitous goal, as his shot from inside the penalty area took a heavy deflection off Dale Stephens.

The deflection left Brighton goalkeeper, Matthew Ryan, stranded.

Propper then bundled the ball into his own net two minutes later as an in-swinging free-kick from Fred caused havoc in Brighton’s six-yard box.

The goal was awarded after a VAR check.

Lewis Dunk pulled one back for Brighton in the 64th minute with a close-range header, but Rashford restored United’s two-goal advantage two minutes later.

The England striker blasted a shot from 12 metres in off the underside of the bar. (Reuters/NAN)