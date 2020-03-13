Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Juventus vs Lyon postponed due to coronavirus

Manchester City’s 2019/2020 UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg tie with Real Madrid next week has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

European football’s governing body UEFA, while disclosing this on Thursday, also said the Juventus’ match against Olympique Lyonnais in the same competition and also billed for next week was also affected.

Real Madrid had said earlier on Thursday that it had sent all of the members of its football and basketball teams home into quarantine.

It had said this became necessary after one of the sports club’s basketball players tested positive for the coronavirus.

Also, Juventus defender Daniele Rugani tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, leading the Italian club to quarantine their entire squad.

“Following the quarantine imposed on players of Juventus and Real Madrid, the… matches will not take place as scheduled,” UEFA said on Twitter.

Both matches were due to take place on Tuesday.

Manchester City have a 2-1 lead from the first leg in Madrid on Feb. 26 while Juventus trail Lyon 1-0.(Reuters/NAN)