Manchester City made to wait for title after losing at home to Chelsea

Manchester City will have wait a little longer be crowned Premier League champions after they were beaten 2-1 at home by Chelsea Saturday.

City, who nine changes for the game, could still secure the title this weekend second-placed lose at Aston Sunday.

With three games left play Pep Guardiola’ side are 13 points ahead of United, who have five games remaining.

United have three games coming up in five days, and even they win all three City win the title by beating Newcastle Friday.

Saturday’s game also offered something of a preview of the Champions League final between the two sides, although both Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel left key players.

Raheem Sterling put City ahead in the 44th minute, sneaking in front of Sergio Aguero connect with a low ball from Gabriel Jesus, who had bustled past Andreas Christensen.

Within two minutes they had a chance to double that lead from the penalty spot, but Aguero’s soft chip down the middle ended in embarassment as it was easily saved by Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea drew level through a low drive from Hakim Ziyech in the 63rd minute, and then had efforts from Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi ruled for offside.

City felt they should have had another penalty Sterling went down in the box with Kurt Zouma behind him.

But Tuchel’s team went on to grab a late winner with Marcos Alonso’s scuffed shot floating past Ederson.

Chelsea beat City in the semi-final of the Cup on April 17 and will face them again in May 29th’s Champions League final. (Reuters/)

