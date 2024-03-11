Manchester City left deflated after Anfield draw, says Stones

John Stones proved an unlikely scorer for Manchester City in a sizzling Sunday showdown at Liverpool.

However, he was left deflated after a 1-1 draw prevented Pep Guardiola’s side from taking over at the top of the table.

Stones turned in Kevin De Bruyne’s low corner in the 23rd minute to reward City’s early domination.

But Alexis Mac Allister equalised from the penalty spot shortly after halftime and City were at stretching point as they resisted a storming Liverpool second-half display.

The draw extended Manchester City’s unbeaten run in all competitions to 21 games.

But they are now third in the Premier League standings in what is shaping up to be an epic fight to the end with Liverpool and Arsenal.

Arsenal, who Manchester City host in their next league game on March 31, are top on goal difference from Liverpool with both clubs on 64 points.

Manchester City, bidding for an unpreceden

ted fourth successive league title, have 63 points.