Manchester City hold off Leicester City comeback in 9-goal thriller

Manchester City extended their lead at the top of the English Premier League (EPL) to six points after a thrilling 6-3 home win over Leicester City on Sunday.

The hosts scored four goals inside the opening 25 minutes with Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan on the scoresheet.

Also, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling scored from the penalty kick spot.

Leicester City produced a stunning fightback in the second half as James Maddison, Ademola Lookman and Kelechi Iheanacho made it 4-3.

However, an Aymeric Laporte header and another goal from Sterling wrapped the game up late on as Pep Guadiola’s side marched to their ninth consecutive Premier League victory.

The epic thriller will go down in Premier League history as it featured the most goals in a single match on Boxing Day.

“We just had to control the game. At 4-0 up you have to kill the game.

“Leicester City have some really good players. They didn’t get disheartened and kept going. Credit to them,” Sterling later told reporters.

De Bruyne opened the scoring for Manchester City after five minutes with a fine curling shot into the bottom corner.

They were awarded a penalty kick eight minutes later after Youri Tielemans brought down Laporte inside the area and Mahrez stepped up to score against his former side.

The hosts grabbed a third moments later when Gundogan finished off a flowing team move.

Sterling was fouled in the area and converted another penalty kick to make it 4-0 inside 25 minutes.

Leicester City responded in the second half and scored three goals in 10 minutes through Maddison, Lookman and Iheanacho to threaten a stunning comeback.

However, Leicester City’s weaknesses at set-pieces continued as Laporte and Sterling both scored from corner kicks to seal an entertaining Boxing Day win for Manchester City.(Reuters/NAN)

