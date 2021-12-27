Manchester City hold off Leicester City comeback in 9-goal thriller

extended their lead at the of the English Premier League (EPL) to six points after a thrilling 6-3 home win Leicester City on Sunday.

The scored four goals inside the opening 25 minutes with Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan on the scoresheet.
Also, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling scored from the penalty kick spot.

Leicester City produced a stunning fightback in the second half as James Maddison, Ademola Lookman and Kelechi Iheanacho made 4-3.

However, an Aymeric Laporte header and another goal from Sterling wrapped the game up late on as Pep Guadiola’s side marched to their ninth consecutive Premier League victory.

The epic thriller will go in Premier League history as featured the most goals in a single match on Boxing Day.

“We just had to control the game. At 4-0 up you have to kill the game.

“Leicester City have some really good players. They didn’ get disheartened and kept going. Credit to them,” Sterling later told reporters.

De Bruyne opened the scoring for after five minutes with a fine curling shot into the bottom corner.

They were awarded a penalty kick eight minutes later after Youri Tielemans brought Laporte inside the area and Mahrez stepped up to score against his former side.

The grabbed a third moments later when Gundogan finished off a flowing team move.
Sterling fouled in the area and converted another penalty kick to 4-0 inside 25 minutes.

Leicester City responded in the second half and scored three goals in 10 minutes through Maddison, Lookman and Iheanacho to threaten a stunning comeback.

However, Leicester City’s weaknesses at set-pieces continued as Laporte and Sterling both scored from corner kicks to seal an entertaining Boxing Day win for Manchester City.(Reuters/NAN)

