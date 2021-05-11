Manchester City confirmed as 2020/21 EPL champions

confirmed as English Premier League () champions with three games to spare.

They confirmed after second-placed Manchester United lost 1-2 at home to Leicester on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola’s side, who missed the chance to seal the title when they beaten 2-1 by Chelsea on , are 10 points clear of United, who also have three games left.

is ’s third Premier League title in five seasons under Guardiola and their fifth in the last 10. (Reuters/)

