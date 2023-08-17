Manchester City beat Sevilla after penalty shootout to win first Super Cup

Manchester City held their nerve to beat Sevilla 5-4 on penalty kicks and win the UEFA Super Cup for the first time in their history.

This was after the enthralling game ended 1-1 following 90 minutes of play at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Athens, Greece.

The first nine penalty kicks of the shootout were all converted.

But Serbian defender Nemanja Gudelj struck his kick against the crossbar to hand victory to Manchester City, who lost on penalty kicks to Arsenal in England’s Community Shield 10 days ago.

Youssef En-Nesyri had given Europa League winners Sevilla the lead with a towering header in the 25th minute.

But Manchester City equalised through a header from 21-year-old Cole Palmer in the 63rd minute.

It was an exciting match played in scorching heat and humidity as Sevilla caused many problems for a Manchester City defence which was often exposed.

Sevilla made last season’s UEFA Champions League winners uncomfortable with aggressive high pressing and En-Nesyri wasted several opportunities before he scored following a counter-attack.

Marcos Acuna lifted in a brilliant cross from the left to the Morocco striker who climbed higher than Nathan Ake and Josko Gvardiol to unleash a powerful header past goalkeeper Ederson.

Erik Lamela wasted another good Sevilla chance before Manchester City started to take control of the match, finishing the first half strongly.

This was as Erling Haaland and Mateo Kovacic just failed to convert crosses from Phil Foden and Jack Grealish.

Sevilla started the second half strongly, however, and En- Nesyri missed a sitter following a brilliant counter-attack led by Lucas Ocampos.

The Morocco striker wasted another glorious opportunity before Rodri found Palmer ghosting in behind the defence.

He produced a clinical header which arched over goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and into the net.

Nathan Ake could have won it for Manchester City in added time, but his stooping header from five yards was brilliantly saved by Bounou.

The Sevilla goalkeeper also almost stopped Kyle Walker’s penalty kick in the shootout before Gudelj hit the bar.

“It was always going to be a tough game. The lads put in a good performance. We have to be more clinical, but we got the job done,” Manchester City captain Walker told reporters.

“If anyone played with me they know I don’t like taking penalty kicks, because I don’t like letting people down if I miss.

“Pep put me in at five. (I wanted to) show leadership. Luckily it went in and was the winning one.”(Reuters/NAN)

