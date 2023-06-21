Manchester City agree deal to sign Kovacic from Chelsea

Manchester City have agreed a £30 million ($38.1 million) deal with Chelsea FC to sign midfielder, Mateo Kovacic, the PA news agency understands.

The treble winners are set to pay an initial £25 million for the 29-year-old Croatia international, with a further £5 million to follow in potential add-ons.

Kovacic, who joined Chelsea from Real Madrid in 2018, is entering the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

City will now look to complete the formalities of a move with the player.

Kovacic will become City’s first signing of the close season and gives manager, Pep Guardiola more midfield options at a time when Captain Ilkay Gündogan’s future is uncertain.

Gündogan’s contract expires at the end of this month and the Germany international has not yet agreed new terms.

Kovacic, who won the Champions League three times with Real and once with Chelsea, could be one of several departures from the London club as new manager, Mauricio Pochettino trims his squad.

Fellow midfielder, N’Golo Kanté has already left for Saudi Arabia. (dpa/NAN)

