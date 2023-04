A busineswoman, Hajiya Hawau Odee Yusuf on Sunday died at the age of 89.

According to a statement made available to newsmen, she has since been buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

Late Hajiya Hawau Yusuf is survived by six children including Abdulhamid Yusuf, the Managing Editor, Northern Operations of THE NATION Newspapers, Yusuf Alli, Abdulrahman Yusuf, Misitura Solih , Afusat Yusuf and Ismaila Yusuf.

The statement revealed that the Fidau for the deceased will hold on Saturday.