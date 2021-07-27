Manager docked over alleged misappropriation of N758,000

A 42- year-old, Manager, Tachio Tokan, on Tuesday appeared before a Chief Magistrates’ Court, Kaduna State, for allegedly misappropriating N758,000 company money in his possession.

The police charged Tokan, who resides opposite Our Lady’s Fatima Quarters Sabo, Kaduna, with criminal breach of trust, misappropriation and cheating.

The Prosecutor, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that one Simon Yero, the General Manger of Dadavine Oil and Gas Limited reported the matter at Sabon Tasha Police Station on July 15.

According to Leo, the defendant, a station manager at the complainant’s company located at Fori Jema’a Local Government Area in Kaduna State, was entrusted with the company’s money between January and June.

The prosecutor said the complainant discovered that the defendant misappropriated the sum of N758,000 from sales he made.

He said that the defendant had confessed to committing the offence in statement during police investigations.

Leo said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 297, 294 and 306 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The defence counsel, Taiye Okoya, urged the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

He said that a reliable surety would be provided if his client was granted bail.

The magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with one reasonable surety in like sum.

Emmanuel ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He also ordered that the surety must present means of identification and adjourned the case until Aug. 12 for hearing.(NAN)

