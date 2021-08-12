Manager docked for allegedly stealing employer’s N1m

A 38-year-old fuel station manager, Abayomi Alabi, on Thursday appeared in an Iyagankun Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan for allegedly stealing his employer’s N1million.

The police charged Alabi with theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Sikiru Opaleye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between July 1 and July 26 at Orita-Challenge, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Opaleye said that the proprietor of the filling station, Tunde Popoola reported the matter.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 390 (90) of the Criminal Code Ca 38 vol. ii Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria 2000.

Alabi pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Magistrate O.O. Ogunkomi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two reliable sureties in like sum.

Ogunkomi adjourned the suit until Sept. 20 for trial. (NAN

