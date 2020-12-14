Manager, 33, docked over alleged N2. 6m fraud

A finance manager in a company, Femi Fagoke, 33, on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defrauding his employer to the tune of N2. 6 million.
Fagoke, a residing at No. 29 Wole Cole St., Ijeshatedo in Surulere, Lagos, is facing a three-count charge, bordering on stealing and fraud.
He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The Prosecutor, ASP. Akeem Raji, alleged that the defendant intended to defraud by obtaining the sum of N2.6 million from his employer, Metro Africa Express.
Raji told the court that the defendant committed the offences between Aug. 1 and Aug. 25 at No. 89/90 Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, Ikeja.
The prosecutor submitted that the defendant stole the said money from the company’s account and diverted it to his personal use.
“Efforts made to retrieve the money from the defendant proved abortive,” he said.
The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O. I. Adelaja, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.
Adelaja ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and should show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the alleged offences violate Sections 287, 287(7) and 314 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.
The magistrate adjourned the case until Jan. 18 for mention. (NAN)
