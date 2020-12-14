Manager, 33, docked over alleged N2. 6m fraud

A finance manager in a company, Femi Fagoke, 33, on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defrauding his employer to the tune of N2. 6 million.

Fagoke, a residing at No. 29 Wole Cole St., Ijeshatedo in Surulere, Lagos, is facing a three-count charge, bordering on stealing and fraud.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, ASP. Akeem Raji, alleged that the defendant intended to defraud by obtaining the sum of N2.6 million from his employer, Metro Africa Express.

Raji told the court that the defendant committed the offences between Aug. 1 and Aug. 25 at No. 89/90 Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, Ikeja.