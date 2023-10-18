Management Training: ICPC Chairman gives Scorecard of Achievements of 4th Board

The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, SAN, OFR, has unveiled the scorecard of the Fourth Board of the Commission which commenced in February 2019.

Prof. Owasanoye presented this scorecard while making his opening remarks at a two-day Capacity Building Workshop on “Management and Behavioural Change for Management Staff of ICPC” on Tuesday in Akure, Ondo State.

The Chairman, while charging the Management staff from the headquarters and 21 state offices, noted that ICPC was in transition, and so the management and staff should be prepared for the changes that are coming.

“ICPC is in transition, as many of you know. A new Chairman is imminent. Since I got into ICPC, I’d always reminded that I’ll leave. It’s in transition because we are going to have a new board, it’s inevitable. New Chairman, new Board and new directors”.

On the management trainings that the Commission has held this year, he stated that “the intention is to stabilize the institution and the new leadership who will definitely need support.”

Prof. Owasanoye noted that the capacity to do the work of ICPC is within the officers of the Commission but warned them to sit up. “If you don’t measure up, ICPC will go down.”

On the Compendium, the ICPC boss gave credit to God for the achievements it contained. “The Compendium documents the achievements of the 4th Board under my watch, and it summarizes what God has helped us to achieve. Even though I worked hard, God backed me up. Whatever you find in the book, you’ll see the unseen hand of God there”.

The first day of the capacity building workshop featured sessions on People Management and Mentoring within Organizations; Organizational Strategic Management and Administration; and Implementing Behaviour Change: Prospects and Challenges. A presentation on the new Performance Management System of Assessment is scheduled for the second day.

The workshop is a prelude to the commissioning of the prototype building for the Ondo State Office of ICPC.

