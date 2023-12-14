Management, staff of FCTA, FCDA celebrate Wike @56

The Management and staff of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) on Wednesday, celebrated the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike, who clocked 56 years.

The heartwarming birthday celebration held at the FCTA Secretariat, Area 11 Abuja, was organised by the FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, along with the Mandate Secretaries and other top government officials.

Mahmoud explained that the surprise birthday party was to honour Wike, whose life has become a true reflection of a patriotic Nigerian filed with interest for nation building and development.

She added that the minister’s hard work and dedication to national service has earned him the title of “Mr Project” among his peers and residents of FCT.

The minister added, “As such, he needs to be recognised, honoured and encouraged to continue to do more for his father land and for the people of the country while administering the FCT Administration as minister.”

The visibly surprised Wike expressed his profound gratitude to the management and staff of the FCTA and FCDA, including the Mandates Secretaries of the FCTA.

He thanked everyone who played a role in making the surprise celebration a remarkable success.

“On behalf of my wife and family, I sincerely thank the honourable Minister of State, and your team for this surprise package.

“I want to say sincerely from the bottom of my heart, that I appreciate you all for the love that you have shown to us. Thank you so much.

“I assure you that all of us will continue to cooperate and work together for the betterment of the FCT,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other highlights of the event included a dancing session by the FCT Cultural Troupe and the ceremonial cutting of the birthday cake. (NAN)

By Philip Yatai

