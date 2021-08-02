Man,41, docked for alleged theft of car worth N2m

 A 41-year-old man, Olabode Akanni, allegedly stole an unregistered Honda Odyssey car worth N2 million on Monday appeared at an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ .

The charged the defendant, whose was not provided, with a breach of the peace and theft.

The said that the offences contravened Sections 168 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The , ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the that Akanni committed the offences in May, at No. 3, Surulere Road, Off Acme Road, Ogba in Lagos State.

Emuerhi told the that the defendant sold the car and stole the N2 million, being the proceeds the car, without remitting it to the complainant, one Mrs Juliana Diaku.

“Akanni conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace by selling the Honda Odyssey car 2007 model without proper clearance the owner,” the told the court.

The was reported to the station and he was arrested.

The News Agency of Nigeria () reports that Section 287 stipulates three years’ for .

The magistrate, Mr J. A. Adegun, granted the defendant N100, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

The was adjourned until Aug. 11, for mention ()

