Man,41, docked for alleged theft of car worth N2m

A 41-year-old man, Olabode Akanni, who allegedly stole an unregistered Honda Odyssey car worth N2 million on Monday appeared at an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged the defendant, whose address was not provided, with a breach of the peace and theft.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 168 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that Akanni committed the offences in May, at No. 3, Surulere Industrial Road, Off Acme Road, Ogba in Lagos State.

Emuerhi told the court that the defendant sold the car and stole the N2 million, being the proceeds from the car, without remitting it to the complainant, one Mrs Juliana Diaku.

“Akanni conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace by selling the Honda Odyssey car 2007 model without proper clearance from the owner,” the prosecutor told the court.

The case was reported to the police station and he was arrested.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three years’ imprisonment for stealing.

The magistrate, Mr J. A. Adegun, granted the defendant N100, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned until Aug. 11, for mention (NAN)

