Man,40, docked for allegedly stealing, damaging motorcycle parts

Moronke Boboye

A 40-year-old man, Abdulganiyu Sunday, who allegedly damaged parts of some motorcycles and also sold one , all valued N750,000, was charged before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The defendant who is also a motorcyclist, and resides at 15, Abdulsalam St., Meiran in Lagos State is being tried for damage and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp Segun Oke, told the court that the defendant committed the offences between April and May in Agege area of Lagos State.

Oke said that the defendant sold a motorcycle, valued N380,000 that was kept in his care and failed to remit the proceed to the complainant, one Mr Ahmed Taofeek.

Oke said that the defendant also removed some spare parts from three other motorcycles valued N370,000, property of the second complainant, one Mr Taiwo Ibikunle.

The prosecutor said that the defendant was to give those motorcycles to some people for business and to be remitting money to the two complainants on weekly basis.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravene Sections 287 and 340 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The magistrate, Mrs M. C. Ayinde, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ayinde adjourned the case until Aug. 22 for mention.(NAN)

