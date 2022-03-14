Man,37, in court for allegedly assaulting FERMA official

The Police on Monday arraigned a 37-year-old man, Imole Ridwan, before an Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court in Osun, for allegedly assaulting a member of staff of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

The defendant, whose residential address was not given, is charged with a three-count charge bothering on conspiracy, assault and intent to steal.

The prosecutor, Mr A. Ademodi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Feb. 26, at the Ila-Orangun Local Government Secretariat, Osun.

Ademodi alleged that the defendant had assaulted one Saheed Adebayo, a member of staff of FERMA while on his lawful duty at Ila -Orangun.

He told the court that the defendant, who also threatened other staff of the agency, allegedly attempted to steal N1.5million from them during the attack.

The prosecution alleged that the chaotic scene created by the defendant led to a breach of public peace before the intervention of the police.

Ademodi said that the offences contravened Sections 516, 406 and 355 of the Criminal Code, Cap 34 Vol. 11, laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges while his lawyer, Mr Jimmy Jones, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

The magistrate, Mr A. Adebayo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000 with one surety in the like sum.

Adebayo ruled that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdictions and should show evidence of tax payments to the court’s registrar as part of the bail conditions.

The magistrate adjourned the case until April 4 for hearing. (NAN)

