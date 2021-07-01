Man,33, docked for allegedly abducting 16-year-old girl in Ogun

A 33-year-old man, Destiny Amadi, on Thursday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Ota, Ogun State for allegedly abducting a 16-year-old girl.The police charged Amadi,who lives at No.5 Iginla Street, gas-line, Ijoko area,Ota, with abduction.The prosecution Counsel, Insp E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant,committed the offence on June 4 at about 4 p.m. at his residence.Adaraloye said that the defendant abducted a 16-year-old girl.He said that the offence contravened Section 361 of the Criminal Code,Vol.1,Laws of Ogun,2006.

The defendant, however,pleaded not guilty to the charge.Magistrate A.O. Adeyemi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.Adeyemi ordered that the surety must be gainfully employed and must present tax payment to the Ogun government.The magistrate adjourned the matter untill July 7 for definite hearing.(NAN)

