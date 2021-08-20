A 32- year old man, Samuel Babalola, was on Friday docked at an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing a mobile phone valued N35,000.

The defendant, who resides at 24, Ifelodun St., Shasha Akowonjo in Lagos State, is being tried for conspiracy, stealing and unlawful possession of a stolen good.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Insp Oluwasegun Oke, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on June 13 at the Computer Village, Ikeja.

Oke alleged that the defendant was caught by some passers-by while he was removing an LG mobile phone from the pocket of one Mr Abiodun Ogunsanya.

The prosecutor also said that the people raised an alarm and the defendant was apprehended and handed over to the police.

The prosecutor alleged that an ATM card from UBA Plc and bearing a different name was found on the defendant and he could not give a satisfactory account of how he came about it.

The prosecutor also alleged that the defendant confessed that he used to sell cell phones he picked from people’s pockets.

The offences , according to the prosecutor, contravene Sections 287, 329 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State,2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Folasade Hughes, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Hughes adjourned the case until Sept. 22 for trial.(NAN)

