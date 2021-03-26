Man,31,docked for alleged vehicle theft

A 31-year-old man, Emmanuel Herbert, appeared before a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court for attempting to steal a and damaging one of its doors worth N110,000.

Herbert, who is facing a two-count charge of an to steal and willful damage, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp Samuel Ishola, told the court that the defendant committed the on Feb. 13, 4.00 a.m. Brisco Toyota Motors, Fafunwa Street on Victoria Island, Lagos.

Ishola said that the defendant entered the car shop and attempted to steal a Land Cruiser Prado Jeep and willfully damaged one of the doors of the , property of Brisco Toyota Motors.

He said that the contravened Sections 340 and 406 of the Criminal Law of Lagos , 2015.

Magistrate A.A. Paul granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Paul adjourned the case April 12 for mention. ()

