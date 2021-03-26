A 31-year-old man, Emmanuel Herbert, on Friday appeared before a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court for attempting to steal a vehicle and damaging one of its doors worth N110,000.

Herbert, who is facing a two-count charge of an attempt to steal and willful damage, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp Samuel Ishola, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Feb. 13, at 4.00 a.m. at Brisco Toyota Motors, Fafunwa Street on Victoria Island, Lagos.

Ishola said that the defendant entered the car shop and attempted to steal a Land Cruiser Prado Jeep and willfully damaged one of the doors of the vehicle, property of Brisco Toyota Motors.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 340 and 406 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate A.A. Paul granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Paul adjourned the case until April 12 for mention. (NAN)

