Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward: “These are hugely important appointments that reinforce the progress we have been making as a club in recent years in our relentless pursuit of success.

Image:Darren Fletcher has been promoted to technical director at Manchester United, while John Murtough has been named as football director

Manchester United have appointed John Murtough in the new role of football director, while former midfielder Darren Fletcher has been promoted to technical director.

Murtough has been at Manchester United for seven years, most recently occupying the role of head of football development.

He will work alongside manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to “align recruitment and other strategies and to ensure that the first team has the best-in-class operational support it needs”, as well as “create the structures, processes and culture to deliver sustained success on the pitch” across all the teams under the Manchester United umbrella. (Sky sports)

