Man-U appoints midfielder Darren Fletcher Technical Director

March 10, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Foreign, News, Project, Sports 0



Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward: “These are hugely important appointments that reinforce the progress we have been making as a club in recent years in our relentless pursuit of success.

Darren Fletcher, Manchester United (PA)
Image:Darren Fletcher has been promoted to technical at Manchester United, while John Murtough has been named as football
  • Manchester United have appointed John Murtough in the new role of football , while former midfielder Darren Fletcher has been promoted to technical .

Murtough has been at Manchester United seven years, most recently occupying the role of of football .

will alongside manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to “align recruitment and other strategies and to ensure that the first team has the best-in-class operational support it ”, as well as “ the structures, processes and culture to deliver success on the pitch” across all the teams under the Manchester United umbrella. (Sky sports)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,