MAN tasks FG on executive order 005 implementation

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) on Monday called on the Federal Government to monitor the effective implementation of Executive Order 005, to engender Nigeria’s self-reliance and ensure global competitiveness.

President of MAN, Mr Mansur Ahmed, made the call at the opening ceremony of the association’s 3-day Made-in-Nigeria Exhibition to commemorate its 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and 50th Anniversary celebration in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Executive Order 005, signed by President Muhammadu Buhari on Feb. 5, 2018, aims to improve local content in public procurement with science, engineering and technology components.

Ahmed said at the event, monitored in Lagos, that the call was pertinent following the recent inauguration of the presidential committee to drive the executive order.

He noted that the decision of the Federal Government to inaugurate the committee signalled the president’s commitment to focus attention on domestic production.

According to him, President Buhari has since the beginning of his administration left no one in doubt of his determination to ensure that Nigerians consume what they produce and produce what they consume.

He said that the three-day exhibition was intended to demonstrate the capacity of Nigeria’s manufacturing sector to facilitate the fulfilment of President Buhari’s vision.

Ahmed said that to realise this aspiration, the manufacturing sector must be supported and encouraged by conscious efforts of all stakeholders to consume made-in-Nigeria goods and services.

“The procurement of goods and services by the government and its agencies is highly critical in this respect.

“On our part, I want to assure you that the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria and the sector as a whole will rise to the occasion and ensure that it builds on the existing capacities and continues to improve on the quality and competiveness of its goods and services.

“Given the size of the Nigerian market, achieving self reliance will not only strengthen and deepen our economy but will also position us to play a dominant role in the just established African continental market.

“I must also urge our members and other operators in the manufacturing sector to take advantage of the opportunities that this administration’s policies and emerging continental market provide by expanding their investment, improving their manufacturing operations and competitiveness of the goods and service they supply,” he said.

In his remarks, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment, stressed the need to increase Nigeria’s production capacity, particularly in the secondary and tertiary phases of production.

This, the minister said, was paramount to ensuring competitiveness in the nation’s quest to robustly participate in the African market with Made-in-Nigeria products.

He reiterated government’s commitment to collaborating with MAN in ensuring progressive engagements on issues that support the development and competitiveness of the Nigerian entrepreneur.

Adebayo also commended the resilience of Nigerian entrepreneurs and their determination, grit, hard work, in developing strong brands, consumer goods and services.

“Made-in-Nigeria products can only drive Nigeria’s prosperity if we can demonstrate that Nigerian products and services have preference, here, in their home market.

“I commend the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria for championing this and promoting our entrepreneurs whose resilience is being showcased today through their hard work and innovation.

“I am especially proud of the quality of the packaging and presentation of some of the products on display today as the way Nigerian products are packaged has improved significantly over the years and our products deserve to sit on the shelves of the best stores in the world.

“I am working to create opportunities that will enable manufacturers sign high volume supply contracts with global retailers and wholesalers so that the world can access quality Nigerian goods, like some of those seen today,” he said.(NAN)

