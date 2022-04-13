Man, son docked for alleged malicious damage

By Adaeze Iroha

A 55-year-old man, Ademola Bakare and his 27-year-old son, Babawale were on Wednesday docked in a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly damaging a property worth N3million.

The defendants, who reside in Ikorodu area of Lagos are charged with conspiracy, willful damage to property and breach of peace.

They however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Police prosecutor, ASP Rita Momah, told the court that the defendants committed the offence sometime in September 2021, at Agbede Omolaye Area of Ikorodu, Lagos.

She said the defendants were engaged in feud with the complainant, Mr Segun Odumabo, over the ownership of the land.

She stated that the complainant had built a three bedroom bungalow on the land and the defendants destroyed the roof, structure of the building and threatened the workers on the site.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 411, 350 and 168 of the Criminal laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 350 stipulates two-year jail term for willful damage to property while 411 provides two-years imprisonment for conspiracy.

Chief Magistrate Adeola Adedayo admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N1million with one surety in like sum.

Adedayo ordered that the surety must be a land owner in Lagos state.

She adjourned the case until May 17, for mention. (NAN)

