Man sentenced to 18 years imprisonment for Cannabis trafficking

A Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan has sentenced a drug dealer, Gabriel Akitola, to 18 years’ imprisonment for trafficking Cannabis and Methamphetamine.

By Olawale Akinremi

Justice Nkeonye Maha sentenced Akintola after he pleaded guilty to a three-count charge of trafficking in 176 grammes of Cannabis Sativa, 246 grammes of Cannabis Sativa, and two grammes of Methamphetamine.

The judge sentenced Akintola to 18 years on count one, 18 years on count two, and 18 years on count three.

She held that the sentences should run concurrently.

Maha stated that she convicted and sentenced Akintola based on the evidence tendered against him by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), in addition to his guilty plea.

She noted that the convict had not learnt any lesson from his previous conviction, in spite of spending four years in prison for similar offence.

According to her, the sentence shall serve as a deterrent to others.

“The weeds and exhibits found in the convict’s possession shall be destroyed by the NDLEA,” the judge held.

The prosecution counsel, Mr Daniel Otunla, had told the court that the defendant committed the crime on Aug. 13, 2024 and Sept. 25, 2024, in Ilora Town, Oyo State.

Otunla added that the NDLEA operatives arrested Akintola after receiving intelligence reports that the defendant was in possession of two black polythene bags containing 176 grammes and 246 grammes of Cannabis Sativa.

He said the polythene bag also contained two grammes of Methamphetamine, a psychotropic substance.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravened Section 11(C ) of the NDLEA Act Cap n30, Laws of the Federation, 2004. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)