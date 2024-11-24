Man Seeks Financial Assistance To Repair Broken Leg

A 38-year-old man, Mr. Olaleye Rasheed Olanrewaju, who was involved in an Okada accident and has been bedridden for the past two years, is seeking for financial assistance for surgery to repair his broken leg from the general public.

Olanrewaju told our reporter that he was on his way home around 8p.m when he was hit from the back by a hit-and-run dispatch rider at around Agege, a Lagos suburb.

“I was on my way home from where I work as a pepper grinder at Ile-Epo Market when the dispatch rider hit me from the back. He did not stop. Those around the area where it happened helped me to stand on my feet and after a few minutes, I walked back home. But since then, I have been experiencing pain on my legs, and it got so bad that I could no longer walk with the leg again.

“My family took me to a native bone-setter for treatment for more than 6 months, but there was no major improvement. I was taken to the General Hospital at Ile-Epo from where I was referred to the National Orthopedic Hospital, Igbobi, Yaba, where I was told that I would have to undergo surgery for the repair of the leg.

“After series of tests and X-rays, I was given a bill of N3,112,220 as the cost of the surgery and have been running around looking for the money, but it has been difficult to raise the sum. I am hereby appealing to well-meaning Nigerians to come to my aid as I can no longer make use of the leg”.

Please kindly send your donations towards his surgery to his account details provided below:

Olaleye Rashed Olanrewaaju; First Bank; Account number: 3034320821