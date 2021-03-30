Man seeks divorce over alleged witchcraft, infidelity

A barber, Abidemi Awosola, on Tuesday asked an Ile-Tuntun Customary Court in Ibadan to dissolve his 13--old marriage on grounds that his wife ,  on grounds of witchcraft and infedility.

Awosola, who resides in Egbeda, a suburb of Ibadan told court that there was no back on divorce application.

of her witchcraft, I have been reduced to almost nothing financially, physically and spiritually.

”Every aspect of his life has affected by her witchcraft. I suffered series of mysterious vehicular accidents and got my arms and legs damaged in process.

“I consulted spiritualists, who gave me charms to remedy attacks, kept rending the charms impotent,” alleged.

alleged that she was also possessed and kept tormenting him with her evil spirit s.

”She misleading our three children against me,” said.

consented to the divorce application denied some of the allegations leveled against her.

“My lord, he has caused me pain. He doesn’t pay the children’s school fees, instead he gives the three children and myself 200 per day for feeding.

”My husband has not bought me a single wrapper since got married,”Zainab said.

In his ruling, the Court President, Chief Henry Agbaje, urged the couple to give peace a chance by allowing their relatives to intervene.

Agbaje adjourned the case until April 12 for continuation of hearing. (NAN)

