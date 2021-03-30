A barber, Abidemi Awosola, on Tuesday asked an Ile-Tuntun Customary Court in Ibadan to dissolve his 13-year-old marriage on grounds that his wife Zainab, on grounds of witchcraft and infedility.

Awosola, who resides in Egbeda, a suburb of Ibadan told the court that there was no going back on the divorce application.

”Because of her witchcraft, I have been reduced to almost nothing financially, physically and spiritually.

”Every aspect of his life has affected by her witchcraft. I suffered series of mysterious vehicular accidents and got my arms and legs damaged in the process.

“I consulted spiritualists, who gave me charms to remedy the attacks, but Zainab kept rending the charms impotent,” he alleged.

He alleged that she was also possessed and kept tormenting him with her evil spirit s.

”She is misleading our three children against me,” he said.

Zainab consented to the divorce application but denied some of the allegations leveled against her.

“My lord, he has caused me pain. He doesn’t pay the children’s school fees, instead he gives the three children and myself N200 per day for feeding.

”My husband has not bought me a single wrapper since we got married,”Zainab said.

In his ruling, the Court President, Chief Henry Agbaje, urged the couple to give peace a chance by allowing their relatives to intervene.

Agbaje adjourned the case until April 12 for continuation of hearing. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

