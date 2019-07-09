Man seeks divorce from ”troublesome” wife over constant fighting

A 45-year-old man, Afolayan Babalola on Tuesday prayed an Ado-Ekiti Customary Court to dissolve his eight-year-old marriage to Adeyinka, on the grounds that she is a ”troublesome” woman who has no regards for him.

Babalola 45, a resident of No 24 Covenant Avenue, Ikere road in Ado-Ekiti told Adeyinka nags a lot, has no respect for him, raises her voice anytime she approaches him.

”She has accused and fought over dating other women. But I do not do that.

”I am a pastor, people come to him for prayers.We have not slept in the same room in a long while I urge the court to separate us because darkness and light cannot be together.

He said that he would be responsible for the needs of his two children.

Babalola said that he can afford to give them N6,000 for their monthly feeding allowance.

But the respondent, Adeyinka, who resides in Ajebandele in Ado-Ekiti, denied the accusations.

”I do not nag. I do not raise my voice against him. I am afraid of him,” she said.

He calls me unprintable names.

The respondent said she can not release her children for him because he does not stay at home.

She consented to the dissolution.

The President of the Court, Mrs Olayinka Akomolede, after hearing from both parties, adjourned the case until Aug. 1, for judgment. (NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

