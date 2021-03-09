Man seeks dissolution of 27-year-old marriage over alleged battery by wife, children

A businessman, Abideen Adebayo, on Tuesday urged an Ile-Tuntun Customary Court in Ibadan to dissolve 27-year-old marriage him and his wife, Sherifat.

He told court that Sherifat and two of their four children were in habit of bettering him, hence his request for divorce

.

“Sherifat is such a disobedient and troublesome woman and repeatedly shown she is not to be a good homemaker.

“Due to her constant nagging, Sherifat abandoned my home for past six years, but visits Christmas.

“On Dec. 25, 2020, Sherifat instigated her two senior-most children to join her in brutalising me.

had to invite the police and they were arrested,’’ he said.

The petitioner also told the court that his estranged wife was fond of going to his office to trouble.

Adebayo tendered a video recording of his December bashing the court.

In her defence, Sherifat, who did not deny allegations levelled against her consented to the suit, but told the court that Adebayo did not care about her their children.

“Adebayo played no role in the education of our four children as had to borrow money to send them to school.

“Moreover, he destroyed my four sewing machines.

“Adebayo was the to attack me when arrived his home on Dec. 25, 2020 when he tore my clothes,’’ she stated.

In her own testimony, the child of the family corroborated Sherifat’s submission and said her father refused to show any interest in her education because she refused to wash her step-mother’s menstrual pad.

“My father told me that if I refused to wash his second wife’s menstrual pad, he would not pay my school fees,’’ she said.

Delivering judgment, the President of the Court, Chief Henry Agbaje, condemned the battering of a father by his children and warned the children and their mother to refrain from such disrespectful action.

Agbaje subsequently dissolved the and directed the four children to stay whoever pleased them since they were all grownups.

He, however, ordered Adebayo to continue to be responsible for their education and other welfare. (NAN)

