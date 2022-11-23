Man Remanded for Currency Counterfeiting in Kaduna

The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC today arraigned one Aliyu Adamu before Justice R.M Aikawa of the Kaduna State High Court on a six count charge bordering on Currency Counterfeiting.

Aliyu was arrested at Abuja-Kaduna express way with fake N1000 notes totaling N873,0000 by officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA on motorized patrol,.

One of the charges reads: “That you, Aliyu Adamu on or about the 6th June, 2022 in Kaduna, Kaduna State within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court, had in your possession counterfeit Bank notes to wit; one N1,000 note with two serial Nos. P/51913765 and P/ 51913674 respectively knowing it to be counterfeit and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 5(1) (b) of the Counterfeit Currency (Special Provision) Act and punishable under Section 5(1) (c) of the same Act”.

Another count reads, “That you, Aliyu Adamu on or about the 6th June, 2022 in Kaduna, Kaduna State within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court, had in your possession counterfeit Bank notes to wit; 5 pieces of N1,000( One Thousand Naira) notes without serial number, knowing same to be counterfeit and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 5 (1) (b) of the counterfeit Currency (special provisions) Act and punishable under Section 5(1)(c) of the same Act”.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read to him.

Remand the defendant in Nigeria Correctional Centre.

Justice Aikawa adjourned the case till January 10, 2023 and remanded the defendant in the Correctional Centre.

