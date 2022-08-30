Man rapes friend’s wife in Lagos

By Deborah Akpede

A 39-year-old man has been arrested by the police for allegedly raping his friend’s wife on her matrimonial bed at Surulere area of Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident happened on Aug. 22, 2022 at about 2:00 a.m.

NAN gathered that the suspect allegedly burgled into the apartment of the victim and unlawfully had sexual intercourse with her.

The victim told NAN that she was sleeping with her husband on the same bed in their apartment when she felt she was being made love to.

“I was sleeping with my husband on the bed around 2:00 a:m when I felt somebody was making love to me.

“Initially I thought it was my husband, until when I unintentionally stretched my hand and touched my husband who was deeply asleep beside me.

“I immediately woke up my husband, who switched on the lights and he saw his friend having sex with me.

“It still baffled us how he broke into our apartment without us noticing,” she said.

The woman said that the man blamed his action on drunkenness.

“He claimed that he missed his way to his house because he was under the influence of alcohol,” she added.

The suspect was arrested by police detectives from Surulere division following a report lodged by the victim and husband.

When contacted, the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Idowu Adedeji confirmed the incident, but referred NAN to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Lagos State Command, for details.

The PPRO, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, however, said he was yet to be briefed on the incident. (NAN)

