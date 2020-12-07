Man prays court to recover N28, 000 from business partner

A 38year-old man, Hamish Shuaibu, on Monday prayed a Sharia Court ll, sitting at Magajin Gari in Kaduna, to assist him to recover N28,000 debt from one Muhammad Sani. Shuaibu told the court that Sani was his business partner. The complainant, who resides at Abakpa community in Kaduna, said that he gave Sani a vehicle to use for transport business with the condition of bringing N1, 500 daily as returns. “I gave him N15, 000 to make some repairs for the vehicle but he failed to do so.

“I also gave him N5, 000 to perfect the car document but he had not done any documentation on the vehicle.” Shuaibu said that the defendant had not paid him a dime for three weeks. “Sani should pay only N8, 000 for one week and forget the rest,” the complaint told the court. On his part the defendant, also residing in Abakpa area, said that he was given N10, 000 for the car repairs and not N15, 000 as earlier stated by the defendant. He said that he had only worked for 10 days with the vehicle and had given the complainant N11, 500 out of the N15, 000 he was supposed to pay.

“The car was repaired in Shuaibu’s presence and the N5, 000 meant for car document was not enough as we are supposed to pay N7, 500. “I had given the man that does the car document the N5,000 with promise to balance N2,500 when it’s ready but I will ask for a refund since the matter is in court,” he said. The Judge, Malam Murtala Nasir, asked the complainant if he had any witnesses on the amount he gave the defendant for repairs, but he said no.

Nasir also asked the defendant if he could swear with the holy Qur’an that he collected only N10, 000 for the car repairs and he answered in the affirmative. The judge adjourned the case to Dec. 14 for the defendant to swear and also present witnesses on his counter-claim that the car was repaired. “The complainant will also present witnesses that will confirm that the car was used for three weeks not 10 days,” the judge said.