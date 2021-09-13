Man prays court to order wife to return to matrimonial home

A 40-year-old businessman, Auwal Musa on Monday prayed a Sharia court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna to order his wife, Hauwa, to return to their matrimonial home.

Musa in his petition, said that his wife forced him to divorce her after just one year of marriage.

”I signed the divorce papers under duress. I gave one pronouncement of divorce to her and later went to their house to cancel the divorce before she finishes the Iddah but she refused to come back.

“She had left with my plasma TV, gas cylinder, electric kettle, two caps and documents belonging to my father. I want them back,” he said.

In her defence, Hauwa said she had finished her waiting period (Iddah) before Musa asked her to come back.

”I only took his plasma TV and gas cylinder. I am keeping the items pending when he pays me the N31,500 he owes me.

”The electric kettle was given to me as a gift by him before he married me. I have no idea where his caps and father’s documents are,” she said.

The Judge Malam Murtala Nasir advised Musa to go home and search for the documents.

He also adjourned the matter until Sept. 29 for Hauwa to recollect her thoughts and recalculate the days for her waiting period and

report to court.(NAN)

