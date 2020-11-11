Man-made disasters, threat to national development —NEMA DG

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), says man-made disasters such as wars, insurgency and riots can lead to civil unrest, killings and destruction of properties which are threat to national and economic development.

NEMA’ Director-General (DG), retired AVM Muhammadu Muhammed, made the remarks at a stakeholders’ meeting on disaster management held on Wednesday in Osogbo.

Muhammed, represented by Mr Segun Afolayan, NEMA’ Head of Operations for Ekiti, Osun and Ondo states, said such man-made disasters should be avoided at all cost.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting had its theme as ‘Responding to Disaster Amidst Security Challenges’.

The DG said the recent violence that erupted as a result of the EndSARS protests in the country led to loss of lives and properties, which governments and private individuals were still battling with.

Mohammed said that responding to disaster during periods of violent protest became relatively risky, as disaster management responders were the major targets of the hoodlums.

“It therefore becomes a major concern, how to carry out response activities amidst the present security challenges that will not endanger the lives of the responders.

“It is important to identify the risk factor and put measures in place to ensure that lives of personnel are secured, while carrying out their responsibilities,’’ he said.

Mohammed assured that NEMA would always respond to disasters as it was established to perform such responsibilities.

Earlier in his lecture, Mr. Micheal Olusesi, the Acting State Commander, National Unity and Peace Corps, said insecurity stifled economic growth, hindered commercial activities and discouraged local and foreign investors.

Olusesi advised that government must come up with divergent strategic policies to curb security challenges that would ensure the general well-being of Nigerians.

In his remarks, Mr Tajudeen Adebanija, the General Manager of Osun Emergency Management Agency, said disaster management was the responsibility of everyone.

Adebanija, while thanking NEMA for organising the workshop said the meeting would go a long way in finding solution to disaster management during crisis. (NAN)