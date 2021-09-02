Man Jailed Two Years for Fraud in Makurdi.

Justice Obiora Atuegwu Egwata of the Federal High Court, Makurdi on Monday, August 30, 2021 convicted and sentenced one Oriri Peter Onu to two years imprisonment on a two count charge of obtaining money under false pretences brought against him by Makurdi Zonal Command of the EFCC

The convict was prosecuted for using an electronic device to fraudulently re-direct electronic funds transfer instruction from Guaranty Trust Bank Plc into his account number 017199728 domiciled with the bank.

The offence is contrary to and punishable under section 36(2) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition Prevention, etc) Act, 2015

He had obtained the sums of N1, 000,000.00 and N12, 550.00 respectively before he met his waterloo.

He pleaded guilty to the charges upon arraignment. Based on his plea, arising from a plea bargain agreement with the prosecution, the Court convicted and sentenced him to one year imprisonment with an option of N200,000 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira) fine on each count.

That the sum of N1, 000,000.00 (One Million Naira) only refunded by the convict during investigation was ordered forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria as restitution, while the N12, 550.00 (Twelve Thousand Five Hundred and Fifty Naira) refunded by the convict during investigation is to be paid to the complainant as restitution.

