Man jailed 7 years with hard labour for threatening woman

A Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, on Monday sentenced a 37-year-old man, Tunde Balogun to seven years imprisonment with hard labour for threatening woman.

Balogun is charged with theft, damage to property and threat to life.Delivering judgment, Chief Magistrate Patrick Adekomaiya, held that he found Balogun guilty of stealing and threatening the life of Ms Ruth Gbemisola, the complainant.Adekomaiya did not give the convict an option to pay a fine, saying it would serve as a deterrent to others.Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Akpan Nko said that Balogun committed the offence on March 28, at No 20, Str., Okewemimo, Badagry, Lagos.He said the convict broke and entered the dwelling house of Gbemisola, the complainant and stole one generator and other valuables.

Nko said the convict damaged a window burglary and a padlock by cutting both with a saw blade.He said Balogun also threatened the life of the complainant.He said during the cause of investigation the police recovered some of the stolen items.He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 287,356 and 56 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

