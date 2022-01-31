Man jailed 6 months for stealing generator set

A Surulere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, on Monday, sentenced a 22-year-old man, Mathew Adebayo six months imprisonment for stealing a generator set.

Magistrate M. I. Dan-Oni, sentenced Adebayo after he pleaded guilty burglary and intent steal.

Dan-Oni, who gave the convict no option of fine, sentenced the convict with hard labour.

She held that that the convict learn a skill while serving earn an honest living.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Sadiq Adewale told the court that Adebayo the offence on Jan. 5, at No 44, Jimoh Odutola St., Eric Moore Road, Surulere, Lagos.

He said that Adebayo, with the intention steal a generator, burgled a company warehouse.

The offence, he said, contravened  the provisions of sections 304 and 380 (2) of the Criminal of Lagos State, 2015 (NAN)

