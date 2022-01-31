Man jailed 6 months for stealing generator set

A Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, on Monday, sentenced a 22-year-old man, Mathew Adebayo to six months imprisonment for stealing a generator set.

Magistrate M. I. Dan-Oni, sentenced Adebayo after he pleaded guilty burglary and intent to steal.

Dan-Oni, who gave the convict no option of fine, sentenced the convict with hard labour.

She held that that the convict must learn a skill while serving to earn an honest living.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Sadiq Adewale told the court that Adebayo committed the offence on Jan. 5, at No 44, Jimoh Odutola St., Off Eric Moore Road, Surulere, Lagos.

He said that Adebayo, with the intention to steal a generator, burgled a company warehouse.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 304 and 380 (2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (NAN)

