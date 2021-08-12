Man jailed 3 years with hard labour for stealing auto spare parts

A 20-year-old man, Timothy Daniels, was on Thursday, sentenced to three   imprisonment by a Magistrates’ Court in Iseyin, Oyo for stealing vehicle spare parts.

Delivering judgment, Magistrate Maroof Mudashiru, sentenced him to three with hard labour.

Mudashiru did give the convict an option fine.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Shuaibu Shedrack told the court Daniels committed the at Oke-Alafia area in Iseyin metropolis.

He Daniels was a serial offender, who has been charged with and entry, armed robbery, theft, among others.

The prosecution said the offemce punishable under sections 383 and 390 (9) Cap 38, Vol 2 Laws Oyo State 2000.

Responding, the defendant, who was represented by any legal counsel, pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency, saying he has learnt his lessons.  (NAN)

