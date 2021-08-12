Man jailed 3 years with hard labour for stealing auto spare parts

A 20-year-old man, Timothy Daniels, was on Thursday, sentenced to three years imprisonment by a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Iseyin, Oyo for stealing vehicle spare parts.

Delivering judgment, Magistrate Maroof Mudashiru, sentenced him to three years with hard labour.

Mudashiru did not give the convict an option of fine.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Shuaibu Shedrack told the court that Daniels committed the offence at Oke-Alafia area in Iseyin metropolis.

He alleged that Daniels was a serial offender, who has been charged with breaking and entry, armed robbery, theft, among others.

The prosecution said the offemce is punishable under sections 383 and 390 (9) Cap 38, Vol 2 Laws of Oyo State 2000.

Responding, the defendant, who was not represented by any legal counsel, pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency, saying he has learnt his lessons. (NAN)

