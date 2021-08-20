Man jailed 3 years for cheating businessman

A Customary Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, on Friday sentenced a man, Michael Kadima to three years imprisonment for cheating a businessman.

The Judge, George Gwani, sentenced Kadima after he pleaded guilty to criminal breach of trust and cheating, and begged the court for leniency.

Gwani gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N30, 000.

He also ordered the convict to pay the complainant N60, 000 in damages.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Esther Bishen told the court that the complainant, Dakut Emma, reported the matter at the police station on Aug. 8.

She said the complainant gave the defendant his Bajaj motorcycle worth N150, 000, for commercial purposes and remit N21, 000 monthly but he converted the money to his personal use.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 297 and 307 of the Kaduna State Penal Code, 2017. (NAN)

