Man jailed 2 years for trafficking 25g of heroine

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday, sentenced a 40 year-old man, Wasiu Kareem, to of two years imprisonment for trafficking 25g of heroine.

Kareem was arraigned in December 2021, by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on one count of drug trafficking,

He pleaded guilty to the charge.

Delivering judgment, Justice Ayokunle Faji, convicted and sent Kareem to two years imprisonment, to begin from the date of arrest.

Earlier, the NDLEA Counsel, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, tendered documentary evidence before the court to establish the case of prosecution.

Some of the documents include, certificate of test analysis, request for scientific aid form, drug analysis report, large sealed envelope, statement of the convict, among others.

The court admitted the evidences as exhibits.

The prosecutor, accordingly, urged the court to proceed and sentence the convict, based on his plea and the evidences adduced by prosecution.

According to the charge, the convict committed the offence on Oct. 9, 2021.

The prosecutor said that the convict was arrested following a tip off, at the Idi-Araba in the Mushin area of Lagos, for unlawfully dealing in heroine weighing 25g.

According to the NDLEA, heroine is a narcotic just like Cocaine, Cannabis and other psychotropic substances.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act, CAP N30 Laws of the Federation, 2004. (NAN)

