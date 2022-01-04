Man jailed 2 months for stealing turkey

A Shari’a Court sitting in Kano, on Tuesday, jailed a 23-year-old man, Nura Usman, two months for stealing a live turkey.

Delivering judgment, the presiding Judge, Malam Mansur Ibrahim sentenced Usman, who lives in Rimin Kebe Quarters, Kano, after he pleaded guilty theft.

Ibrahim also gave him an option a pay a fine of N20, 000 and ordered him pay N16,000 as compensation for the owner of the turkey.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Abdullahi Muhammad told the court that the convict committed the offence on Jan.1, at Rimin Kebe Quarters Kano.

He said that the convict trespassed into the of the and stole   turkey.

He said the convict sold the turkey for  N7, 000.

Muhammad said that the offence contravened the provisions  of Section 133 of the Kano State Shari’a Law. (NAN)

