Man jailed 18 months for trafficking 4kg of cannabis

A Federal High Court in Ibadan on Monday sentenced a man, Ibrahim Idowu to 18 months imprisonment for trafficking 4kg of cannabis.

Delivering judgment, Justice Uche Agomoh, held that she convicted and sentenced Idowu based on the evidence before her as well as his plea of guilt.

Agomoh added that she considered the provisions of Section 270 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act(ACJA) 2015 with stipulated that anyone who pleads guilty to an offence must be given a reduced sentence.

“I also considered the fact that Idowu has shown that he is remorseful and willing to turn a new leaf.

“Furthermore, Idowu has not wasted the time and resources of this court before pleading guilty.

How ever, to serve as deterrent to others Idowu is sentence to one and a half years in prison.

“Sentencing starts from the date he was first arrested.

“The weed substance found in is possession shall be destroyed by the Nation Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA),”the judge held.

Counsel to the convict, Mr Musibau Olapade, prayed the court to show mercy on his client by reducing is jail term.

Olapade added that the convict was a first time offender.

Earlier, Mrs R.O. Ige, the NDLEA Counsel, told the court that the convict was arraigned on a-count charge bordering on unlawful possession of Indian Hemp.

Ige added that Idowu committed the crime on Sept. 5 on the Ogbomosho-Ilorin express road.

She started that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 11(C) of the NDLEA Act Cap no. 30 law of the Federation 2004. (NAN)

