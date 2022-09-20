Man jailed 15 years for defiling 12-year-old girl

By Adenike Ayodele

An Ikeja Special Offences Court on Tuesday sentenced a man, Uchenna Izuka to 15 years imprisonment for defiling a 12-year-old girl.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Izuka was charged with defilement.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, in her judgment, held that the prosecution has succeeded in proving the charge against the convict.

“The survivor testified that the defendant defiled her sometimes in 2018 and 2019.

“The defendant dragged her into his room and had sex with her. On the second occasion, she was bleeding but the defendant used a tissue paper to clean her up.

“Medical examination also showed absence of the hymen.

“She said she was a virgin before the incident and that her father took her to the hospital for a check up when he saw that she walking with difficulty,” Taiwo said.

The judge said that though the defendant denied that he committed the offence, it was in the view of the court that it was an after thought as the defendant admitted to have called the survivor into his room and gave her money.

“In light of the evidence before the court, I hereby find the defendant guilty as charged.

“The defendant is hereby sentenced to 15 years imprisonment without an option of fine,” Taiwo said.

NAN reports that that State Prosecution team, Mr Olakunle Ligali and Mrs Omowumi Bajulaye-Bishi, submitted that the defendant committed the offence skmerkiin January, 2019 in Ajegule.

They said the offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)

