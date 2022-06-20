Man jailed 12 months for stealing host’s laptop, camera

A Jos Upper Area Court in Jos on Monday sentenced a 24-year-old man, e Ibrahim Tukur, to 12 months imprisonment for stealing his friend’s laptop and camera when he visited.

The Presiding Judge, Mr Daniel Damulak, sentenced Tukur following his guilty plea to theft.

The judge however gave the convict an option of N 50,000.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Gutus Samson told the court that the case was reported at the ‘C’ division Police station Jos, on Nov. 2, 2021 by Malam Barde Danjuma who resides in Angwan Ceto Zaria Road, Jos.

He said that Tukur stole a Samsung mini-laptop, an MB laptop, a flash drive and a Samsung camera all worth 140,000.

The police prosecutor further told the court, that during police investigation the convict admitted that he committed the crime.

Samson added that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 271 and 272 of the Plateau Penal Code law of Northern Nigeria. (NAN)

