Man jailed 10 years for job scam

By Patience Yakubu

Justice Darius Khobo of a Kaduna High Court on Thursday sentenced a man, Haidiahi Faruoq, to ten years imprisonment for job scam.

The Judge sentenced Faruoq after he pleaded guilty to cheating.

Khobo said the sentence would serve as a deterrent to others intending to indulge in such crimes.

He, however, gave the convict an option to pay N200,000 as fine and warned him to to remain a law abiding citizen.

Earlier, EFCC Counsel, Mrs Precious Onyeneho told the court that the convict committed the crime in July 2018 in Kaduna.

Onyeneho said that Faruoq, dishonestly collected N300, 000 from the complainant, Mr Olaoye Abiodun with a promise to secure a job for him in the Federal Inland Revenue Service, a representation he knew was false.

She said that Faruoq converted the money to his personal use.

The prosecution said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 306 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

The Defemce Counsel, N. Muritala, pleaded with court to temper justice with mercy.

Murirala stated that the defendant was a first time offender, a family man and was remorseful of the crime he committed.(NAN)

