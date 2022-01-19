Man jailed 10 months for trafficking 250g of marijuana

A federal High Court on Wednesday sentenced a 35-year-old man, Wasiu Bamidele to 10 months imprisonment for trafficking 250g of marijuana.

Delivering judgment, Justice Uche Agomoh, held that she convicted and sentenced Bamidele based on evidence tendered before her by the Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Agomoh also said that she considered fact that convict did not waste time of the court before pleading guilty.

convict has shown through his expression that he is willing to turn a new leaf.

”Therefore, Bamidele is sentenced to 10 months imprisonment. sentence starts from date he was first arrested and detained.

weed exhibit found in his possession shall be destroyed by NDLEA,” judge held.

Earlier, NDLEA Counsel in Oyo State, Mr Raphael Himinkaiye, told court that convict was arraigned on a-count charge bordering on unlawful possession of Indian Hemp.

Himinkaiye added that Bamidele committed crime on Sept. 7, 2021, at Agodi-Gate area in Ibadan, Oyo State.

prosecution said NDLEA operatives apprehended convict in possession of 250g marijuana.

He said that offence is punishable under the provisions of Section 11 (C) of the NDLEA Act Cap No.30 Law of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004. (NAN)

