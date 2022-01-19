Man jailed 10 months for trafficking 250g of marijuana

A federal High Court on Wednesday sentenced a 35-year-old man, Wasiu Bamidele to 10 months imprisonment for trafficking 250g of marijuana.

Delivering judgment, Justice Uche Agomoh, held that she convicted and sentenced Bamidele based on the evidence tendered before her by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Agomoh also said that she considered the fact that the convict did not waste the time of the court before pleading guilty.

“The convict has shown through his expression that he is willing to turn a new leaf.

”Therefore, Bamidele is sentenced to 10 months imprisonment. The sentence starts from the date he was first arrested and detained.

“The weed exhibit found in his possession shall be destroyed by the NDLEA,” the judge held.

Earlier, the NDLEA Counsel in Oyo State, Mr Raphael Himinkaiye, told the court that the convict was arraigned on a-count charge bordering on unlawful possession of Indian Hemp.

Himinkaiye added that Bamidele committed the crime on Sept. 7, 2021, at Agodi-Gate area in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The prosecution said NDLEA operatives apprehended the convict in possession of 250g marijuana.

He said that the offence is punishable under the provisions of Section 11 (C) of the NDLEA Act Cap No.30 Law of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004. (NAN)

