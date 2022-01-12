Man jailed 1 year with hard labour for drug possession

A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano, on Wednesday, sentenced a 27-year-old man, Sama’ila Abdullahi, to one year imprisonment with hard labour for possession of illegal cannabis.

Magistrate Farouk Ibrahim-Umar, sentenced Abdullahi, who lives in Fagge Quarters Kano, after he pleaded guilty.

Ibrahim-Umar also ordered that the convict be given 12 strokes of cane.

He also the convict to forfeit N7, 000, being proceeds of the deal to the State Government.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Elias Ekainu told the court that the convict committed the offence on Dec. 28, at Ibrahim Taiwo Road Kano.

He said that on the same date at about 7.10 p.m, the convict was arrested by a surveillance patrol team attached to the Fagge Police Division Kano, along Bello Dandago Road by Ibrahim Taiwo Road.

The defendant, he said, had in his possession large quantity of dry leaves suspected to be cannabis.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 401 and 171 of the Penal Code.(NAN)

