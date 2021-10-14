Man in police net over alleged disappearance of his 16-year-old daughter in Adamawa – PRO

police in Adamawa have arrested a man (name withheld) from Mayo -Belwa town in Mayo -Belwa Local Government Area for alleged disappearance of his 16-year-old daughter.DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, Spokesperson of the Command, confirmed arrest on Thursday.”

suspect in police custody and investigation into matter on course.” A male suspect from Mayo -Belwa LGA was arrested by police in alleged disappearance of his 16-year-old daughter.“ suspect told the Police that he gave his  daughter the foodstuff they bought from the market and asked her take the items home.”

According to suspect, when he returned home, he discovered that his daughter  did not return home.”A corpse suspected be of daughter was uncovered  in a remote area in Mayo -Belwa town,” he said.Nguroje assured that police would investigate and whoever  found involved will face wrath of law.Malam Sahabi Joda, who resides in Mayo -Belwa and neighbour to suspect, told the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) that the incident occurred on Tuesday.Joda said the suspect was last seen with the girl three days ago.(NAN)

