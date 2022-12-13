Man in police net for allegedly stealing 83 HP laptops 

By Muhammad Lawal

Ahmed Magaji-Kontagora, the Commissioner of Police in Kebbi State, on Tuesday paraded a man, Abubakar Ismail, for alledely stealing 83 pieces of HP laptops in Zuru, Kebbi State.

Parading the suspect to Journalists in Birnin Kebbi alongside five others who allegedely committed different offences, the Commissioner said on Nov. 20, one Dr Michael Ezra-Dikki, reported at the Divisional Police Headquarters, Zuru, that his computer centre was burgled.

Magaji-Kontagora said: “The complainant said he visited the centre where he discovered that, one Abubakar Ismail, the site manager, had stolen 83 pieces of HP laptops, belonging to the centre, took them to one Chukwudi P. Otutu ‘m’ of Otutu computer centre in Sokoto town, and sold each one at the cost of N40,000.

“On receipt of the complaint, a team of policemen swung into action and succeeded in arresting the suspect and recovered 76 pieces of the said stolen laptops. Investigation is in progress and the suspect will be charged to court for prosecution.”

The CP said the command had also rescued a kidnapped victim from a gang of kidnappers, adding that in the process, a member of the kidnapping gang was gunned down.

He said: “On Nov. 20, 2022, at about 2030hrs, a gang of kidnappers invaded the residence of one Alhaji Adamu ‘m’ of Laga village, Tsamiya District, Bagudo Local Government Area (LGA), attacked and kidnapped him.

“On receipt of this information, a team of policemen swiftly responded, pursued the kidnappers and engaged them in a gun duel. As a result, the victim was rescued unhurt and one of the suspects, named Angulu, was gunned down.

“Similarly, three (3) AK47 rifles, two (2) fabricated Dane Guns, one locally-made pistol, forty seven (47) Ak47 live ammunition and seven (7) live cartridges were also recorded as exhibits.

“However, one Alti Abdullahi, aka Altu ‘m’ of Sabon Gari village, Tsamiya District of Bagudo LGA, was also arrested in connection with the case.”

He said in the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to have committed the crime and mentioned his gang members, who are currently at large.

Magaji-Kontagora who listed the suspects to include; Dogo Bube, Chakari, Jabbi Daneri and Shehu Tambaya, also said the suspect further confessed to have been responsible for the kidnapping of one Alhaji Ado of Sanji village and Alhaji Muhammadu of Tungar Gyado area of Sanji village all in Tsamiya District, Bagudo LGA.

The Commissioner added that the gang had collected the sum of N3.5 million as ransom but investigation is ongoing with a view to arresting the fleeing gang members.

Similarly, Magaji-Kontagora added that the command had rescued another kidnapped victim at Ladda forest.

He said: “On Nov. 30, Nov. 2022 at about 0630hrs, one Abubakar Abubakar ‘m’ aged 46 years of Yartudu Tilli village, Bunza LGA, was kidnapped by an unknown armed men from his house.

“On receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Zogirma, swiftly led a combined team of policemen and vigilante, pursued the suspects to Ladda forest and engaged them.

“Due to the high fire power of the combined forces, the kidnappers abandoned their victim and took to their heels with gun wound injuries.

“The victim has been rescued unhurt and has been reunited with his family after receiving medical attention at General Hospital, Bunza. Efforts are being intensified to arrest the culprits for prosecution accordingly.” (NAN)