Man in police net for allegedly impregnating daughter in Ogun

September 20, 2021 Favour Lashem



police in Ogun have arrested a 45-year-old man, Olaoluwa Jimoh, for allegedly impregnating his daughter, in Ode-Remo area of state.

This is contained in a statement issued by Police Spokesman in Ogun, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi.

command arrested Jimoh, on Sept.16, for allegedly impregnating his 19-year-old daughter.

randy father was arrested following a complaint lodged at Ode Remo Divisional Headquarters by victim.

victim alleged that her father raped her many times and threatened to kill her if she informs anybody,” he said.

spokesman said that victim told police that her mother separated from the father a long time ago.

victim lived with her mother until about two years ago when suspect invited her to live with him.

“Upon report, DPO in Ode Remo division, CSP Fasogbon Olayemi quickly detailed his detectives to go after suspect and he was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, suspect confessed to committing crime but claimed that he was used by devil,” he said.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution. (NAN)

